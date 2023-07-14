North Canyon Medical Center breaks ground on 23,000 square foot clinic in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On the corner of Eastland and Poleline Road sits North Canyon Medical Center’s newest medical clinic, Thursday was the groundbreaking cermony for the new building.

“The area has been growing, it’s been doing really well, and we want to make sure we are growing in order to meet the community and patient’s needs, it felt like this was something we could do to compliment the services here in Twin Falls,” said J’Dee Adams, the CEO of North Canyon Medical Center.

The new clinic will be 23,000 square feet and 3 stories tall and cost 20 million dollars.

Since North Canyon Medical Center opened their hospital in Gooding in 2010, they have opened a clinic in Buhl, Twin Falls, Jerome and Mountain Home.

“Here in Twin Falls, our expanded medical services will include family medicine, orthopedics, physical, speech and occupational therapy, pediatrics, urology, spine care, podiatry, hand and wrist care, ear nose and throat, and laboratory CT, X-Ray and MRI services,” said Elaine Bryant, the chair of the board.

The hospital announced that they would be building this new clinic about 18 months ago, but had some hurdles to jump through before they could break ground Thursday.

“We announced it about 18 months, ago, but we had a few things come up, pandemic wise, so we had to focus on that, but now that we are through with that, we are ready to get started with the project,” said Adams.

They expect it to take close to 14 months for construction to be complete at the sit and more staff will be hired as time gets closer to opening.

“There will be just over 30 individuals that will be in this facility to begin with, we have just about 10 individuals already, when you grow, you have to add people, you can have a beautiful building but it takes people to take care of patients, so we want to make sure we have plenty of people to do that,” said Adams.

