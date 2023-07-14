North Canyon Medical Center breaks ground on 23,000 square foot clinic in Twin Falls

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:47 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On the corner of Eastland and Poleline Road sits North Canyon Medical Center’s newest medical clinic, Thursday was the groundbreaking cermony for the new building.

“The area has been growing, it’s been doing really well, and we want to make sure we are growing in order to meet the community and patient’s needs, it felt like this was something we could do to compliment the services here in Twin Falls,” said J’Dee Adams, the CEO of North Canyon Medical Center.

The new clinic will be 23,000 square feet and 3 stories tall and cost 20 million dollars.

Since North Canyon Medical Center opened their hospital in Gooding in 2010, they have opened a clinic in Buhl, Twin Falls, Jerome and Mountain Home.

“Here in Twin Falls, our expanded medical services will include family medicine, orthopedics, physical, speech and occupational therapy, pediatrics, urology, spine care, podiatry, hand and wrist care, ear nose and throat, and laboratory CT, X-Ray and MRI services,” said Elaine Bryant, the chair of the board.

The hospital announced that they would be building this new clinic about 18 months ago, but had some hurdles to jump through before they could break ground Thursday.

“We announced it about 18 months, ago, but we had a few things come up, pandemic wise, so we had to focus on that, but now that we are through with that, we are ready to get started with the project,” said Adams.

They expect it to take close to 14 months for construction to be complete at the sit and more staff will be hired as time gets closer to opening.

“There will be just over 30 individuals that will be in this facility to begin with, we have just about 10 individuals already, when you grow, you have to add people, you can have a beautiful building but it takes people to take care of patients, so we want to make sure we have plenty of people to do that,” said Adams.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile called 911 to report he broke into the shelter and poisoned the animals.
Juvenile arrested after breaking into Jerome Animal Shelter, poisoning the dogs
WBRC stock graphic
Buhl man dies in single vehicle crash in Twin Falls County
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Dive Team
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisting in recovery efforts in Nevada
Generic graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate fatality rollover crash in Twin Falls on Saturday
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”

Latest News

Outbreaks of Mormon crickets and grasshoppers which are native to the Intermountain West, have...
Mormon Crickets and Grasshoppers are bugging Southern Idaho
Minico softball player signs with St. Andrews University
Medical event may have led to Wendell man's death
A Castleford man is behind bars on multiple felony charges, including kidnapping and child...
Castleford man arrested on kidnapping, child sex abuse charges