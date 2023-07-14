Oakley Pioneer Days kicks off its 141st year of community pride

By Gina Jameson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This weekend, Oakley will kick off the annual weeklong Pioneer Days celebration.

Oakley’s Pioneer Days began in 1882, and this will be the community’s 141st year of the annual celebration, which is hosted by the Oakley Vigilantes.

The nine-day celebration kicks off with the crowd favorite Bump and Rub Car Races tonight and Saturday night at the Oakley Rodeo Arena. The racing starts at 7p.m. both nights.

Next week will be full of different events to include a cornhole tournament, the gymkhana, which is open to amateur contestants 16 and under.

Next Friday and Saturday is the open rodeo.

With next Friday’s live entertainment featuring Elliemae, followed up by the annual fireworks show.

Don’t forget about the Goose Creek Run off 10K - 5K and the chuckwagon breakfast at the Oakley city park.

If you’d like a full list of events for the 141st annual Oakley pioneer days, Click Here.

