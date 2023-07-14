Salute to Idaho Agriculture: It’s “Fry”Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s main crop is obviously the potato, as the state exports over 13 billion pounds of the vegetable every single year. In addition to that, over one-third of U.S. grown potatoes are turned into french fries, which is fitting because July 13 is National French Fry Day.

The Idaho Potato Commission is running an Instagram giveaway today and prizes include hand-cut Idaho french fries and a tub of malted milkshake and fry ice cream.

If you think the ice cream flavor is weird, wait until you hear about the final item.

“We have our crinkle-cut fry shaped perfume bottle with the essence of french fries. It really is 100% distilled Idaho potatoes and essential oils,” said Jeweldean Hull, the Administrative Director at the Idaho Potato Commission.

If smelling like fries isn’t what you are going for, the commission also held a send-off for their distinctive four-ton famous Idaho potato tour as well. The massive spud is heading off to Skagway, Alaska for their own Idaho Potato Day.

National French Fry Day really is a testament to the potato farmers of Idaho and the work they do all year-long, but especially during the brief six-week harvest. These farmers collectively harvest 13 billion pounds of potatoes that leave the state on just over 300 thousand acres of land in just a month and a half.

“Families work so hard together to make this happen, that farm to table. We are completely 100% grateful for their efforts,” Hull said.

French fries are in fact, the most common way potatoes are consumed, and they have become such an American staple, that the side even gets its own official day on July 13.

However, there is some disagreement among fry fans whether or not National Fry Day is July 13 or 14.

The Idaho Potato Commission will get the final say.

“We have always celebrated National French Fry Day July 13th. I’ve been here over ten years, so I look back and it’s always been the thirteenth so we’re sticking with the that,” Hull said.

Whether you celebrate fry day July 13 or 14, more times than not, the fries you are eating were grown right here in Idaho.

