Two weeks of RIDE TFT; the city of Twin Falls is seeing good usage numbers

“They appreciate that it will pick them up at their front door and drop them off at their destination.”
The Twin Falls Micro-Transit service RIDE TFT has shown good numbers in its first two weeks.(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The new Micro-Transit system in Twin Falls has been running for two weeks and the numbers are looking good so far.

With a population officially over 50,000 residents, the city of Twin Falls is federally required to provide public transportation, and RIDE TFT offers just that for residents.

City spokesman, Josh Palmer, told KMVT in the first two weeks RIDE TFT saw between 80 and 100 riders per day, which is more than was expected.

The fee also can’t be beat, rides are only three dollars per person and one dollar for seniors.

Some members of the community have asked why the city chose to go with vans over buses.

“A few reasons behind that primarily, though, is because these are a lot more affordable to run and we currently don’t have enough riders to fill a bus,” said Palmer. “These are turning out great for us, and also part of that feedback we’ve received from our customers has been they appreciate that it will pick them up at their front door and drop them off at their destination. So, they don’t really get that from the traditional public transportation with buses.”

The service runs Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The average wait time has been around 8 to 10 minutes.

To schedule a ride, you can call RIDE TFT at (208) 974-7433 or download the RIDE TFT app.

