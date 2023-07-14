Your Chipotle guacamole may soon be prepared by a robot

Chipotle is testing a robot named Autocado to help its restaurant staff make guacamole.
Chipotle is testing a robot named Autocado to help its restaurant staff make guacamole.(Chipotle via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chipotle is testing a robot to help make guacamole.

The machine is called the Autocado, and it can work with up to 25 pounds of avocados.

It slices the fruit open, takes off the skin, removes the core and places the avocado in a bowl.

That’s when a human takes over, adding the other ingredients and completing the process to make guacamole.

According to Chipotle, the Autocado could cut guacamole preparation times in half.

Restaurant representatives say the machine will help their staff a lot, as their restaurants use 100 million pounds of avocados each year.

Chipotle is also testing another robot named Chippy to help teams make tortilla chips.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile called 911 to report he broke into the shelter and poisoned the animals.
Juvenile arrested after breaking into Jerome Animal Shelter, poisoning the dogs
WBRC stock graphic
Buhl man dies in single vehicle crash in Twin Falls County
Generic graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate fatality rollover crash in Twin Falls on Saturday
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Dive Team
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisting in recovery efforts in Nevada
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”
Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”

Latest News

11-year-old suffers severe burns from acid attack on school playground
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Long Island architect charged in 3 of the Gilgo Beach serial killings
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. The Biden...
Biden making $20 billion available from ‘green bank’ for clean energy projects
President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he walks with first lady Jill Biden to board Marine...
Appeals court pauses order limiting Biden administration contact with social media companies
Vinnie Clemente, right, buys Powerball tickets from Elias Harv at a gas station, on Friday,...
More are participating in the lottery as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar