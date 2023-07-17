18-year-old killed when loose tire crashed into car on highway, sheriff’s office says

Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out...
Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out of control over a concrete barrier and hit Lauren Collins’ car.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:07 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – An 18-year-old was killed in Kentucky after her car was hit by a loose tire early Sunday morning, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

The preliminary investigation suggests Lauren Collins was driving on I-75 around 12:15 a.m. when her car’s windshield was hit by a tire.

Deputies believe it may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out of control over a concrete barrier and hit Collins’ car.

The Walton Fire Department extricated Collins and took her to the hospital where she was treated for life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Collins later died at the hospital.

Deputies say they have not found the vehicle that lost a tire on northbound I-75.

