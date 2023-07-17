AAA has tips on what to do if someone gets separated in a large crowd

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With summer in full swing people are getting out and about enjoying the warm weather, and with that comes large crowds and it’s important to keep families and groups together.

AAA spokesman Matthew Conde said with people going to National Parks and Theme Parks there is a risk that someone could get separated from their group, especially young children.

He said it’s a great idea to take a photo of your group at the beginning of the day so if someone does get separated you can show others what they look like and what they are wearing.

He mentioned wearing matching outfits can also help identify each other in large crowds and talking to children before the day’s events can help if they get lost.

“One of the things we want to tell people is please understand your kids need to know what an employee looks like,” said Conde. “So, rather than just going up to anyone, give them a sense of what an employee looks like whether it’s the name tag, the uniform, the places they’ll be.”

Conde added when planning a rendezvous point pick an object that is tall so it can be seen from far distances and above the crowd.

