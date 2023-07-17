Construction continues at Hagerman Christian Church after fire

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction is moving along at the Hagerman Christian Center after a fire tore through the building in May of 2022.

On May 20th, of 2022 the Hagerman Christian Center caught on fire after a landscaping accident, Isaac Tellez says the story though, is in how the community has come together through this challenging time.

“We have a lot of people volunteering, that’s what has helped us to where we are right now, is because of the volunteers,” said Tellez.

The church was deemed a total loss and had to be torn down to the studs, the loss was estimated at 3.2 million dollars, and the insurance only covered 35% of the damages.

The work and supplies have been donated almost solely by volunteers.

“This is just a building, the people is what makes the church, and they are wonderful, so that’s what makes the difference, it’s just a building, it’s a tool that god wants to use for people to come and connect with god, but also connect with community,” said Tellez.

Tellez says their church is more than just a place that people go to worship.

This is not a church, just as a Christian Center, this is a church for the community, we have dance club here, we have AA here, we have celebrate recovery here, we have studies of other groups, people that will come and use the facility, so it’s not a facility just for us, this is a facility for our community and that’s what we like about it,” said Tellez.

They still have a good amount of work to do, but they are hoping to be finished by Thanksgiving.

Church services are meeting at the Hagerman Elementary School.

“We have the HVAC, the air conditioning, the heating, then we will have electrical, plumbing is being working right now, a lot of people will be working here to make it happen, siding, and then after this it’s going to be seal, and then paint it,” said Tellez.

If you are interested in helping, you can stop by the Hagerman Christian Center anytime.

