Filer Police investigating animal abuse incident caught on doorbell camera

One suspect has been identified.
Police identified one suspect in ongoing investigation
Police identified one suspect in ongoing investigation(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer Police Department is investigating an animal abuse incident that happened on Sunday night and is seeking two male suspects connected to the case.

The incident was caught on a ring doorbell Saturday night, around 9 p.m.

Two men entered the private property where the one suspect, in a blacktop, grabbed and lifted the dog into the air and slammed it into the ground - before striking the dog in its side.

The man then carries the dog by its neck through the yard and repeatedly hits the dog in the nose.

The Filer Police Department has identified one of the male suspects, and are seeking to identify the other male suspect while they continue with the investigation.

The Jerome Police Department said “if” the dog ends up at an animal shelter, then they would cover the adoption fees to rescue the pet.

The police department would like the public to help in this animal abuse investigation.

Please call 208-326-4123 with any information.

