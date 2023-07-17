Idaho colleges and universities hit by data breach, including CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho colleges and universities, including the College of Southern Idaho, might be affected by a worldwide data breach.

The breach of move-it transfer software may impact the personal information of students and employees, maintained by the National Student Clearinghouse and Teachers Insurance Annuity Association of America.

Because the data breach involves a third-party vendor used by the National Student Clearinghouse and TIAA, there is nothing that students or institution employees need to do to secure their institution accounts or data.

No systems managed by the office of the State Board of Education or Idaho’s public higher education institutions have been compromised.

Seven Idaho schools have been contacted by N-S-C about the breach.

We reached out to CSI for comment. Here’s what Chief Information Officer, Ryan Jund had to say:

“The College of Southern Idaho is aware of the breach and is awaiting further information from the clearinghouse that will identify the specific students who were impacted, as well as the types of data that were compromised. As soon as that information is provided, we will work with the clearinghouse to notify the specific individuals whose data was impacted and inform them of the services that will be made available to them by the clearinghouse to help mitigate any impacts of the breach.”

