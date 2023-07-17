ISP investigating a fatal single vehicle accident in Lincoln County

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor
By Gina Jameson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 8:38 p.m. on Saturday on Idaho Highway 75 at mile post 83 in Lincoln County.

A 37-year-old male and his passenger, a 24-year-old male both from Bellevue, were driving a 2006 Chevrolet HHR northbound on Highway 75.

The driver drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, drove off the left shoulder and the vehicle rolled.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene, the passenger was wearing his seatbelt.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

