ISP searching for witnesses to a fatal crash that happened in Twin Falls County late Saturday morning

By Gina Jameson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls woman has died after a fatal accident happened late Saturday morning, July 15, and the Idaho State Police are seeking anyone who may have witnessed the accident.

According to a press release, Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that happened at 11:46am on East 3900 North, west of State Highway 50 in Twin Falls County.

A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was driven by Julie Elaine Patterson, 28, of Twin Falls.

A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a camp trailer, was driven by a 40-year-old male from Jordan, Utah.

The Equinox was traveling westbound on East 3900 north when it collided with the rear of the parked pickup and trailer on the right shoulder.

Patterson was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. Her three juvenile passengers were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. All other occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

Traffic on East 3900 North was blocked for approximately 5 hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

If you witnesses the accident, please contact the Jerome office of the Idaho State Patrol at (208)324-6000.

