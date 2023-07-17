Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention to host ‘Stand up to Suicide’ night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention is hoping to make people laugh as they work to spread the word about suicide awareness and prevention this week.

“Stand up to Suicide” with stand-up comedian Steve Soelberg will be held Friday night at Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School.

Starting at 5:30 Friday night, Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention will have information about suicide prevention and mental health as well as food trucks and sponsors.

The president of the organization, Lori Stewart, said the community has had some tough times this year, when it comes to suicide, and they want people to come together and have a fun night.

“Bringing in Steve Soelberg, he’s a family friendly comedian. I think he’s going to be amazing. We’re going to have a great fun night, that starts at 7 o’clock on Friday,” said Stewart.

For more information about “Stand up to Suicide” watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.