Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention to host ‘Stand up to Suicide’ night

“Stand up to Suicide” with stand-up comedian Steve Soelberg will be held Friday night at Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention is hoping to make people laugh as they work to spread the word about suicide awareness and prevention this week.

Starting at 5:30 Friday night, Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention will have information about suicide prevention and mental health as well as food trucks and sponsors.

The president of the organization, Lori Stewart, said the community has had some tough times this year, when it comes to suicide, and they want people to come together and have a fun night.

“Bringing in Steve Soelberg, he’s a family friendly comedian. I think he’s going to be amazing. We’re going to have a great fun night, that starts at 7 o’clock on Friday,” said Stewart.

