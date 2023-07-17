TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention is hosting “Stand up to Suicide” with stand-up comedian Steve Soelberg.

It will be held Friday night at Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School at 7:00 p.m. with information and food trucks before the event at 5:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets head to the Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention Facebook page.

To watch the full interview click the play button the the video above.

