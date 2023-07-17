A Meridian boy is hoping to win a national mullet contest to support military veterans

Originally Reported by KBOI CBS 2
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:15 AM MDT
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A boy in Meridian is hoping to win a national mullet contest.

The boy’s name is Easton Klinker and he named is mullet “Ida-Flow”.

CBS 2 in Boise reports that Kinker is competing in the 2023 USA Mullet Championship Kids’ Division. The Mullet Championship raises money for Jared Allen’s Home for Wounded Warriors which helps America’s military veterans.

Easton says his mullet is a symbol of 247 years of American fan favorites such as barbecue, the bald eagle, red, white, and blue, fireworks, and big trucks.

To vote for Easton or make a donation to the ‘Home For Wounded Warriors’ click here.

