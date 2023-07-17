Pedal to the Metal: Galena Grinder mountain bike race

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mountain bikers descended on Galena Lodge roughly 20 miles north of Ketchum on Saturday for the Whit Henry Galena Grinder bike race.

While some competitors have been preparing for weeks others have been preparing for hours.

“Last night I finally got the nerve to sign up 10 minutes before the close of registration,” said Aerah Hardin, one of the competitors. “The whole point is that I wanted to come out and be a part of our community, support our local events and just make sure that the event is a success.”

The races were broken into the main 50-mile marathon, a 25-mile pro race, adaptive and beginner 10-mile races and a 7.5-mile race for kids.

One of the youngest competitors in the 25-mile race was 16-year-old Ethan Flicker who detailed his expectations for the course.

“There’s lots of ups and downs. I think the last half is pretty steep and it should be really fun,” Flicker said.

Flicker rides competitively with NICA, the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. And while this was his first trip on this loop, he has been mountain biking since he was six.

Ketchum and Sun Valley may be some of the more touristy locations throughout Idaho, but the local community still comes out to support its events.

“We are a small community, very tight knit, especially the biking community here. A big part of that is trying to get more people out here on bikes and celebrating the trails together,” Hardin said.

The best part about these trails is that anyone can use them to get out and about, whether biking or not. You also do not need to be a competitive biker to enjoy the activity.

“I think mountain biking is just a fun sport that anyone can do, and it doesn’t matter if you’re fast or slow, it’s just about having a good time,” Flicker said.

The Galena Grinder takes place every July at the Galena Lodge and bikers from all over the United States will continue to flock to this amazing setting for a bike race.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.