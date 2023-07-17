Police in Lewiston investigating man who was a victim of a targeted attack

Originally reported by KBOI CBS2
Lewiston Police are investigating a man who was found unconscious and a victim of a targeted...
Lewiston Police are investigating a man who was found unconscious and a victim of a targeted attack.(MGN | MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lewiston Police report that a man was the victim of a targeted attack and was left unconscious Friday afternoon, July 14, 2023.

CBS2 in Boise reports that Lewiston Police responded to a report of an unconscious subject in a gravel parking lot on Friday, just before 3 pm.

The male subject was found in the gravel parking lot in the 2900 block of 7th Avenue North with injuries to his head and upper body.

Police called medics for the un-responsive man and he was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe that this was a targeted attack and there are no immediate dangers to the public. No arrests have been made.

The case remains under investigation.

