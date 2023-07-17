Rally in the Valley kicked off Friday night for the two day event, with proceeds to benefit children in Southern Idaho

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Snake River Bro’s annual Rally in the Valley kicked off Friday night, July 14, at the Filer Fairgrounds. This two-night event is in its 18th year and proceeds will benefit children of Southern Idaho.

Rally in the Valley is a family friendly, outdoor event that features vendors, bounce houses for the kids and food is available for purchase, as well as a beer garden for those 21 and up.

The temperature outside didn’t seem to stop event goers from having a good time and enjoying the live music knowing that they’re helping to support children in our area.

Friday night was rock night which featured Powerman 5000 and active rock band, Stitched Up Heart.

Saturday night is country night and will feature local favorites EllieMae and Heath Clark, with special acts Spencer Crandall with Brian Martin.

Tickets are still available for Saturday and are $30 each and can be purchased online or at the gate; gates open at 5pm and the music begins at 6:30pm.

For more information, or to purchase tickets just click here.

