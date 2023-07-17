Two near-drowning incidents occur at Dierkes Lake Sunday

Both men transported via ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department responded to two reported incidents of near-drownings at Dierkes Lake Sunday.

Lt. Craig Stotts, with the Twin Falls Police Department said the first incident happened at around 3:15 Sunday afternoon, where an unknown male was having difficulties breathing and swimming while in the water.

He was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, where alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The second near-drowning incident occurred around 7:30 pm when an unknown male also had difficulty swimming.

He was also transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s.

No other information is available now, according to Lt. Stotts.

