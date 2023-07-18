‘9-8-8′ Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is showing a significant impact after one full year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has been up and running for one year now, and during that year the lifeline answered nearly 5 million calls nationally and more than 12,000 in Idaho.

Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the crisis call system. The 988 code replaced a series of 1-800 numbers used by more than 200 individual call centers across the U.S.

Now the same dialing code connects all Americans to crisis call support, 24/7.

Meanwhile, the Idaho Crisis and Suicide hotline answers calls placed to 988 in the Gem State.

National, the calls for help were answered on average in 35 seconds and text message answer rates were also up in the past year, up 938%.

Officials acknowledge there is still work to do to iron out the kinks and to get the word out about the help line but are confident it will only improve with time.

