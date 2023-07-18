Centennial Observatory opening at a special time to view Pluto

Centennial Observatory opening late to see Pluto
Centennial Observatory opening late to see Pluto(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, Pluto is the closest it will be to earth until next year.

Because of that, the Centennial Observatory at the College of Southern Idaho is opening up it’s telescope and observation deck from 1:30 to 2:30 a.m. Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning.

Chris Anderson with the observatory says they try to do this with all the planets as well, but this will be the best time to see Pluto for a very long time, as it takes 248 years to go around the sun.

“Just so people understand, we’re not going to get those space probe views, even the Hubble telescope can only see Pluto as a tiny little dot, so that’s all we’re going to see here it’s going to look like a star and I’ll have to point out to you which star it is in the file that you are seeing is Pluto but hey now you’ve checked that box that you’ve seen Pluto in your lifetime,” said Chris Anderson.

He says anyone is welcome to come to the observatory at 1:30 a.m.

He says if the weather doesn’t cooperate, and the clouds are in the sky, they won’t be able to see Pluto though.

He says they may even be able to move the telescope to see other planets as well.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile called 911 to report he broke into the shelter and poisoned the animals.
Juvenile arrested after breaking into Jerome Animal Shelter, poisoning the dogs
Man found in canal in Gooding County
Man found in irrigation head gate in Gooding County
The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child after a gun...
Child dies in accidental shooting
Eagle Police are investigating the discovery of a body along the bank of the Boise River.
Body found in Boise River
Both men transported via ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Two near-drowning incidents occur at Dierkes Lake Sunday

Latest News

‘9-8-8′ Suicide and Crisis Prevention Lifeline is showing a significant impact after one full...
‘9-8-8′ Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is showing a significant impact after one full year
Dell Smith Plastic Surgery has been service the Magic Valley and surrounding area for over 25...
One Plastic Surgeon has been service the Magic Valley for over 25 years
Central Idaho Dispatch Zone moved into high fire danger
Twin Falls BLM District Fire responds to two fires Monday evening.
Twin Falls BLM Fire District responded to two fires Monday evening