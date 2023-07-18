Centennial Observatory opening at a special time to view Pluto

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, Pluto is the closest it will be to earth until next year.

Because of that, the Centennial Observatory at the College of Southern Idaho is opening up it’s telescope and observation deck from 1:30 to 2:30 a.m. Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning.

Chris Anderson with the observatory says they try to do this with all the planets as well, but this will be the best time to see Pluto for a very long time, as it takes 248 years to go around the sun.

“Just so people understand, we’re not going to get those space probe views, even the Hubble telescope can only see Pluto as a tiny little dot, so that’s all we’re going to see here it’s going to look like a star and I’ll have to point out to you which star it is in the file that you are seeing is Pluto but hey now you’ve checked that box that you’ve seen Pluto in your lifetime,” said Chris Anderson.

He says anyone is welcome to come to the observatory at 1:30 a.m.

He says if the weather doesn’t cooperate, and the clouds are in the sky, they won’t be able to see Pluto though.

He says they may even be able to move the telescope to see other planets as well.

