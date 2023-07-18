Central Idaho Dispatch Zone moved into high fire danger

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Central Idaho Dispatch Zone is now in high fire danger due to the weather and the fuel conditions, according to the Forest Service.

High fire danger means the fires are likely to start quickly and spread easily and are going to be harder to control for firefighters.

Officials are asking everyone to be extremely careful when out camping or recreating in the state as a whole.

Amy Baumer from the Forest Service says there are a few things you need to do before heading out, the first is to know before you go, and understand the fire danger and if there are any fire restrictions put in place.

“You always want to make sure that if you are having a fire, that you are using a fire pan or have a fire ring, because those are designed to make sure the sparks are contained as much as they possibly can, and then when you go to leave you want to make sure that the fire is dead out, so you want to drown it with water, you want to stir it with a shovel and then you want to make sure you can touch it with your hands,” said Amy Baumer, the public affairs staff officer, with the Forest Service.

Baumer says a fire can still start no matter what the fire danger designation is, so these rules apply no matter where you are in the state.

