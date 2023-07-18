CSI men’s basketball signs Division III transfer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team has another piece to this upcoming season’s squad.

The Golden Eagles signed Jaylon Johnson, a transfer from Concordia University in Texas. Johnson averaged 19.6 points and 4.5 assists a matchup during his freshman year at the Division III school. He was named the Region 10 Rookie of the Year.

Johnson left Concordia because he believed he could play at a higher level, and chose CSI because he thinks thinks the Golden Eagles can help him make a jump to the Division I level.

Johnson picked CSI over Lee College in Texas.

“They’re number one in the nation, I can’t really say nothing about it, they went 29-0 last season (regular season), so I’m looking to do better next season and win a national championship,” Johnson said.

The Texas native told KMVT his best attribute is always playing hard as a point guard, but he can shoot it pretty well too. He shot 42% from 3-point range last season.

“Jaylon is an extremely high-character young man who we expect to be a leader in our locker room,” CSI Head Coach Jeff Reinert said in a press release. “His play-making ability and lights-out shooting allow him to impact the game in a variety of ways. We are excited to add him to a talented group of young men.”

