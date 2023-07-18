A group of local realtors are seeking to help underprivileged kids get ready for the school year with a stuff the backpack drive

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jeremy Orton Real Estate Group is holding their “Stuff the Backpack in our Backyard BBQ” to provide backpacks and school supplies for underprivileged children in the community.

The event is Thursday, July, 20 in the Keller Williams parking lot at 647 Filer Ave, Twin Falls starting at 4 p.m.

For more information on the event visit the Jeremy Orton Real Estate Group Facebook event page.

To watch the full interview click play on the video above the article.

