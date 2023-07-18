Hurd, Ruth I.

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Ruth Isabelle Hurd, a 92-year-old resident of Murtaugh, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Ruth was born on November 14, 1930 in Rupert, Idaho, the daughter of John Hugh and Ruth Frances Libby Cheney. She was well-loved and respected in her community for the beautiful life she lived and the loving service she so freely gave. Ruth was a kind, loyal, honest, and spunky woman with a smile that lit up the room.

Ruth was very active in the community and she lived to serve those around her. She spent 60 years as a primary chorister for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully as a ministering sister and she loved serving in the temple.

On August 22, 1951, she married the love of her life, Jack B. Hurd, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. Ruth and Jack had five children and 113 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Ruth loved her family and she could often be found crawling around on the floor playing with the grandkids, chasing them around the yard with squirt guns, or reading stories to them. Ruth was very talented and she often used those talents to serve others. She spent countless hours doing activities such as sewing, quilting, embroidering, crocheting, scrapbooking, crafting, painting, making wedding cakes, baking, gardening, canning, reading, writing plays, singing, playing the violin, and playing the piano.

Ruth is survived by 121 descendants. She was a beloved grandmother, mother, and wife. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack B. Hurd; and her daughter, Ruth Heiner. The family wishes to express their deepest condolences to all those who knew and loved Ruth.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints- Murtaugh Ward building, located at 23709 Hwy. 30, in Murtaugh, with Bishop Rod Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the church, and from 10 until 10:45 Saturday, prior to the funeral service.

