One Plastic Surgeon has been service the Magic Valley for over 25 years

Dell Smith Plastic Surgery has been service the Magic Valley and surrounding area for over 25...
Dell Smith Plastic Surgery has been service the Magic Valley and surrounding area for over 25 years(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho plastic surgeon has been helping the Magic Valley Community for over 25 years.

Dell Smith Plastic Surgery has been a staple of the Magic Valley for over a quarter century.

Dr. Dell Smith was born in Pocatello and was raised on a dairy farm in Marsh Valley. After attending college at Idaho State University for his undergraduate degree, then finished Medical School at the University of Washington.

For his full Plastic Surgery residency, he attended Wake Forest, North Carolina.

He says he enjoys offering his services to the community.

He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, as well as The American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons.

His center offers a wide range of cosmetics and plastic surgery.

For patients who need large reconstructive and reduction procedures, Dr. Smith performs those at St. Lukes, however, some procedures can be done right at his office depending on the scope of the procedure and insurance.

“Insurance won’t pay for here in the office and hospital charges are very costly for you to do the cosmetic surgery in the hospital,” said Dr. Smith. “And people who don’t have insurance can have it done here for a lot less.”

Dr. Smith said he wouldn’t be able to offer the services he does if it wasn’t for the people around him.

“We have developed a wonderful staff, an incredible staff, they’re compassionate, understanding, and I think that’s one of the strong points is our staff who have been, all of them have been here for quite a long time,” said Dr. Smith.

Dell Smith Plastic Surgery is located at 18-80 Fillmore Street in Twin Falls, behind Costco.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile called 911 to report he broke into the shelter and poisoned the animals.
Juvenile arrested after breaking into Jerome Animal Shelter, poisoning the dogs
Man found in canal in Gooding County
Man found in irrigation head gate in Gooding County
The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child after a gun...
Child dies in accidental shooting
Eagle Police are investigating the discovery of a body along the bank of the Boise River.
Body found in Boise River
Both men transported via ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Two near-drowning incidents occur at Dierkes Lake Sunday

Latest News

‘9-8-8′ Suicide and Crisis Prevention Lifeline is showing a significant impact after one full...
‘9-8-8′ Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is showing a significant impact after one full year
Central Idaho Dispatch Zone moved into high fire danger
Centennial Observatory opening late to see Pluto
Centennial Observatory opening at a special time to view Pluto
Twin Falls BLM District Fire responds to two fires Monday evening.
Twin Falls BLM Fire District responded to two fires Monday evening