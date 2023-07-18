One Plastic Surgeon has been service the Magic Valley for over 25 years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho plastic surgeon has been helping the Magic Valley Community for over 25 years.

Dell Smith Plastic Surgery has been a staple of the Magic Valley for over a quarter century.

Dr. Dell Smith was born in Pocatello and was raised on a dairy farm in Marsh Valley. After attending college at Idaho State University for his undergraduate degree, then finished Medical School at the University of Washington.

For his full Plastic Surgery residency, he attended Wake Forest, North Carolina.

He says he enjoys offering his services to the community.

He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, as well as The American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons.

His center offers a wide range of cosmetics and plastic surgery.

For patients who need large reconstructive and reduction procedures, Dr. Smith performs those at St. Lukes, however, some procedures can be done right at his office depending on the scope of the procedure and insurance.

“Insurance won’t pay for here in the office and hospital charges are very costly for you to do the cosmetic surgery in the hospital,” said Dr. Smith. “And people who don’t have insurance can have it done here for a lot less.”

Dr. Smith said he wouldn’t be able to offer the services he does if it wasn’t for the people around him.

“We have developed a wonderful staff, an incredible staff, they’re compassionate, understanding, and I think that’s one of the strong points is our staff who have been, all of them have been here for quite a long time,” said Dr. Smith.

Dell Smith Plastic Surgery is located at 18-80 Fillmore Street in Twin Falls, behind Costco.

