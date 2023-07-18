Twin Falls BLM Fire District responded to two fires Monday evening

Twin Falls BLM District Fire responds to two fires Monday evening.
Twin Falls BLM District Fire responds to two fires Monday evening.(BLM)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls BLM District Fire crews responded to two fires Monday evening.

The first was the Corral Fire West of Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir.

The fire was caused by lightning and the BLM was assisted by the Salmon Tract Rural Fire Department and the Shoshone Basin RFPA.

The Corral Fire was contained at 76.5 acres and crews spent Tuesday mopping up the hot spots.

The second fire was the Shoestring Fire which was located Northeast of Tuttle and the Wendell Fire Department assisted.

The fire was contained at 2.5 acres and crews are mopping up hot spots Tuesday.

The cause of the Shoestring fire is still being investigated.

