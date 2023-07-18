Ward, Nancy Ann

ALMO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On July 12, 2023, at the age of 89, our beloved mother, Nancy Ann Ward, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Born on November 15, 1933, in Malta, Idaho, to parents, Garret and Myrtle Hutchison, Nancy led a life full of joy, faith, and service.

Known as the Cassia County Fair & Rodeo Queen of 1953 with her horse, Paint, and as a Raft River High School cheerleader, Nancy carried her vivacious spirit into her adult life. She attended BrighamYoung University for two years, making lifelong friends and fond memories.

Nancy married the love of her life, Robert Wesley Ward, on January 17, 1956, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were married for 64 years until Bob’s passing in December of 2020. Together, they raised four smart and beautiful children: Debra Condie (Dean), Ilene Wilson, Steve Ward (Tonya), and Lisa Linton (Cory). She loved and cherished her 17 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren and held a special place in her heart for each one of them.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; and his parents, Wesley & Edna Ward; her brothers, Duane Hutchison (Jeri), JD Hutchison (Joyce), Wally Hutchison (Rada), and Jack Hutchison; and in-laws, Rosco Ward, Ron & Elaine Fowles, Ronald & Venna Ward, and Alvin Bud Anderson.

Nancy is survived by her sisters-in-law, Vera Hutchison, Patricia Anderson, and Joyce Ward; brothers-in-law, Eugene Ward (Leeann), and Richard Ward (Cindy). She also is survived by many lifelong friends that she treasured and made many memories together with over the years.

An exceptional cook, Nancy was known throughout the valley for her homemade bread, jam, pies and amazing Sunday suppers. No one could visit without leaving with a belly full of food and a heart full of love, a testament to her warm and nurturing nature. The grandkids always rushed to the freezer knowing that her yummy treats would be in there.

A devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Nancy served in many roles with humility and dedication. She held a particular fondness for her time spent as the ward and stake Relief Society President. Alongside Bob, she faithfully served eight years working in the Logan Utah Temple and served two church missions in Nauvoo, Illinois, strengthening their faith and family.

Nancy’s life was a testament to her love for her family, her church, and her community. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth, dedication, and love. As we mourn her passing, we also celebrate the incredible life she led and the countless lives she touched.

We would like to thank the staff at Autumn Haven and the special workers who took care of her in her final days.

May she be reunited and celebrate with those that have passed before her. Rest in peace, Mom.

The funeral will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, July 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Almo Ward located at 834 E. 2985 S. Almo, ID. Burial will follow at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received at the church from 11 until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service.

A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

