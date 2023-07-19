Community comes together to support Jerome Animal Shelter in big ways

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Community has come together to support the Jerome Animal Shelter after a juvenile broke in last week and poisoned the dogs.

“Shocked, angry, disappointed really and you know it kind of felt violating if you will, like it felt like a violation to the shelter, to myself,” said Brittney Howe, the animal shelter technician.

That’s how Brittney Howe felt last Monday when she got the call from the police officer, that the Jerome Animal Shelter, where she is the animal technician, had been broken into, destroyed and the dogs were fed rat poison.

“He let all the dogs out, dumped food all over the ground, we had some paints and stuff that he used to paint in the kennels, I mean he mixed all the dogs up in different kennels, and later that evening during cleanup we ended up finding out that he uh, he ended up poisoning the dogs with rat poison,” said Howe.

Howe says, however, that the community has been showing up in droves and asking questions on how they can help the animals and the shelter as a whole, she says it’s been heartwarming and overwhelming.

“Sawtooth veterinary clinic, one of their vet techs Crystal Morton, she actually came down with me to help with the cleanup and she helped me pumped all the dog’s stomach, give them vitamin K,” said Howe.

All 11 dogs are okay now, and the community has covered all of the vet bills, donated food and treats to the shelter.

Howe says they have a surplus of donated funds and dog supplies because of the generosity of the community.

“Something really exciting that is happening for a lot of these dogs after all of this turmoil, is we are working on a transport right now for these dogs to go to Spokane, they are headed to Spokane, Washington to join a sanctuary and be adopted out,” said Howe.

The juvenile was arrested after he called 9-1-1 to turn himself in.

He is facing felony burglary, felony malicious injury to property, felony poisoning animals, felony grand theft, and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

