Five Magic Valley teams advance to quarterfinals of Area C Legion tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 16-team Area C District American Legion Baseball tournament started in Twin Falls Tuesday.

Area C encapsulates southern and eastern Idaho. Eight Magic Valley (A) teams qualified for the tournament.

OPENING ROUND SCORES

Twin Falls Cowboys Royal 9, Marsh Valley 0

Minico 10, Blackfoot (Vance) 4

Twin Falls and Minico will play Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a quarterfinal.

Burley 6, Twin Falls Hawks 5

Idaho Falls (JNS) 19, Hub City (Wendell) 4

Burley will play Idaho Falls (JNS) in a quarterfinal Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Canyon Ridge High School.

Twin Falls and Hub City will match up in a consolation bracket game at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at Canyon Ridge.

Gooding Diamondbacks 13, Blackfoot (Layton) 3

Gooding will play Buhl Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Canyon Ridge. Buhl advanced because Malad wasn’t able to play.

Idaho Falls Bruins 15, Twin Falls Cowboys Red 7

The Cowboys Red team will play in an elimination game at 9 a.m. Wednesday against the Pocatello Rebels.

Teams in the consolation bracket can still qualify for the state tournament. The top four teams from this week’s tournament will go to state next week in Nampa.

