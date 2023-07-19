GRAPHIC: Officer saves toddler found unresponsive in pool

GRAPHIC WARNING: This video may contain content viewers may find disturbing. (WXYZ, STERLING HEIGHTS POLICE DEPARTMENT, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By WXYZ Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:42 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Michigan officer’s body camera captured him rushing to save a toddler’s life after he was found unresponsive in a pool.

Police said it happened at a family pool party July 9, where everyone was enjoying the weather and having a good time.

Around 4 p.m. a 911 call was placed after the father pulled his lifeless 2-year-old son from the bottom of the pool.

Without hesitation, the parents began to administer CPR. In less than a minute, a Sterling Heights police officer arrived at the scene, rushing toward the child.

Seeing the toddler’s face turn blue as he struggled to breathe, the officer picked the young boy up, flipped him over and gave him back blows to help clear his airway.

“And then the child starts crying, loud cries, which is an awesome sign for full lung capacity. It’s a tearjerker, it’s emotional, and thank God the child made it,” Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski said.

Looking at the bodycam footage, it can be seen that the officer doesn’t even stop to think, just begins working off of muscle memory.

“Yes, when you get something so serious, our officers are trained to get there as fast as possible, and we go towards where the emergency is. We go to where the bad guy is hurting people. We go where the sick child is,” Dwojakowski said.

Dwojakowski praised the officer for his actions.

“There is no secondary thoughts, it’s all the training. It’s the way you’ve trained before, whether it’s first aid, CPR or active shooter training,” Dwojakowski said. “Whatever that training is, that’s what you have to rely on, because when the adrenaline kicks up, the training kicks in, and Officer Sears did a phenomenal job.”

Dwojakowski also commented on how his officers responded before the Sterling Heights Fire Department, who later rushed the child to a hospital for further medical attention.

“We have officers on the road every single day, anywhere between 10 to 16 officers depending on the day, so we have officers usually within one mile of someone’s house,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile called 911 to report he broke into the shelter and poisoned the animals.
Juvenile arrested after breaking into Jerome Animal Shelter, poisoning the dogs
Man found in canal in Gooding County
Man found in irrigation head gate in Gooding County
The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child after a gun...
Child dies in accidental shooting
Both men transported via ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Two near-drowning incidents occur at Dierkes Lake Sunday
A Twin Falls woman has died after a fatal accident happened late Saturday morning, July 15, and...
ISP searching for witnesses to a fatal crash that happened in Twin Falls County late Saturday morning

Latest News

The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Biden administration suspends funding for Wuhan lab
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
Israeli president says his speech to Congress highlights an ‘unbreakable bond’ despite US unease
Police said it happened at a family pool party on July 9. (WXYZ, STERLING HEIGHTS POLICE...
GRAPHIC: Officer saves toddler found unresponsive in pool
Sharon Harris, 73, and her husband got a new roof after a local roofing company heard Harris...
Free new roof complete for 73-year-old woman who worked on own repairs