Idaho Attorney General warning about sextortion scam

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador is warning the public about a sextortion scam.

A sextortion scammer recently impersonated the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The scammer identified himself as ICAC Lt. Christopher Williams and accused the target of committing the crimes of solicitation of a minor and child pornography.

The scammer instructed the target to enroll in a court-issued Cyber Citation Second Chance Program with the following instructions:

Take a blank sheet of paper sign it dated place your ID beside your social above the signature snap a clear legible picture flip over the ID and the social snap another legible picture for both backs with signature submit both pictures via email or text to lieutenant Christopher Williams to be enrolled in this program.

They used intimidation tactics and threatened fines. The letter also claimed that the judge had placed a GAG ORDER OF SUPPRESSION on the case due to its sensitive nature and that discussing it with anyone outside of the judge and serving officer would result in the target’s immediate arrest.

Anyone who receives one of these emails is encouraged to contact the attorney general’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700.

