Idaho Lottery sets record with $82 million going to school projects

EMMETT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Lottery Commission presented the largest single dividend in their 34-year history to the “People of Idaho” on Tuesday.

The commission presented Gov. Brad Little with a check of $82,000,000, a 12.3% increase from last year. This year’s dividend comes after the single largest sales year for the Idaho Lottery, exceeding $422 million in revenue.

Also in attendance, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Debbie Critchfield and Chairman of the Permanent Building Fund Advisory Council, Dale Reynolds.

Of the $82,000,000, $51,250,000 goes towards public education and $30,750,000 benefits the state’s permanent building fund.

Critchfield and Reynolds accepted checks on behalf of their departments.

“Regardless of where your school is in Idaho, the facilities, maintenance, aging facilities, wanting to build new facilities are a very important issue for our school leaders all around the state, whether you’re in a small school district like Riggins, where you may have seven graduates or you’re in one of the largest schools in West Ada,” Critchfield explained.

The ceremony took place at Emmett Middle School.

School districts like Emmett Independent, use the funds for building maintenance, repairs, and operational projects.

The Idaho Lottery has a link to see “Where the Money Goes”.

Video courtesy of: KBOI

