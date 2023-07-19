Idaho Power has tips on saving on utilities during the summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last Sunday Twin Falls saw its first official 100-degree day and this coming weekend could see more of the same.

Not only do the high temperatures have people sweating, but people are sweating their power bills as well.

Some customers could be paying high prices for their utilities, however, there are some ways you can conserve and save some money.

Angela Miller with Idaho Power says to turn off the air conditioning at night and open the windows to collect the free cooler air at night, before closing things up before you head out in the morning.

“It’s always a good idea to get the things that create heat, to use those appliances first thing in the morning, or at night before you go to bed,” said Miller. “So, run your dishwasher, run your dryer, and your clothes washer in the mornings, early mornings are best, and then you have all afternoon to play.”

Miller added a ceiling can help move the air to make it feel up to four degrees cooler, allowing you to raise the temperature on your thermostat.

