Idaho State Police to increase enforcement through July 30th

Fifteen people have been killed in car accidents the last ten days.
Idaho State Police will be monitoring Idaho roads for aggressive drivers through July 30.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police (ISP) are ramping up enforcement on all Idaho roads through the end of July.

In just the last 10 days, 15 people have been killed in car accidents on Idaho roads. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) attributes this increase in car accidents to aggressive driving.

The ISP will be looking for aggressive drivers who speed, tailgate or commit other violations over the next few weeks.

Aggressive driving caused 39 percent of all fatal crashes last year and just making the decision to slow down can make a big difference.

“I think everyone has the same desire when they get into their car and that’s to make it to their destination safely,” said Ellen Mattila, the Public Information Officer for ITD.

“I just want to encourage everyone that you’re trying to get home safe and so are all the other drivers around you so just be on the lookout and look out for each other.”

In addition to the State Police’s increased presence on the roads they are working in conjunction with 50 county and local police departments to continue tackling this problem through the rest of the “100 Deadliest Days.”

