Jerome men sentenced to prison on child sex crimes

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two local men were sentenced to the Idaho Department of Corrections on Monday in Jerome County District Court.

Alfredo Ochoa-Villalobos is headed to prison on two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

Ochoa-Villalobos received a uniform sentence of 22 years, with seven years fixed and 15 indeterminate. The counts are to run concurrent.

The 41-year-old has credit for time served, which is just over one year.

Meanwhile, Kirk Rose received a uniform sentence of 20 years, with two years fixed, 18 indeterminate, on the charge of child sexual abuse by causing or having sexual contact with a minor under 16 years old.

He does have credit for time served, which is a little more than two months.

The 62-year-old must register as a sex offender and pay court costs and restitution.

He also has an extended no-contact order in place for 10 years.

