Keeping dogs cool this summer

Avoid asphalt when walking dogs
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:34 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If it’s hot enough outside to fry an egg, it’s too hot to walk your dog.

With the hot sun beating down in these summer months, make sure to take proper precautions when walking your furry friends.

You know the basics, walking your dogs in the mornings and evenings when it’s cooler, along with providing them with a ton of fresh water.

Something you may not know is dogs’ paws don’t protect them from the intense heat.

“It’s skin. It’s padding but it’s not heat-resistant flesh, so it’ll burn up real quick,” Twin Falls Humane Society director Debbie Blackwood said.

Pets may come across the asphalt on their daily walks, where the surface can reach up to 50 degrees hotter than the actual temperature on a bright sunny day.

When going on a car ride, it’s also better to leave them at home during your daily trips.

“It gets extremely hot in a vehicle so, it’s almost better not to take them. Make sure it’s short, a short amount of time,” Blackwood said.

Please keep your pets safe this summer, and follow the basics, plenty of fresh water, keep them in the cool AC inside or the shade when outside and be smart when taking them for walks.

