Resident makes fake speed camera out of Little Free Library to slow down drivers

Fed up with speeders, someone built their own deterrent made to look like a police speed camera. (SOURCE: WUSA)
By Casey Nolen
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:26 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENSINGTON, Md. (WUSA) – In Maryland, someone tired of speeders zipping down their street put up their own deterrent.

An anonymous resident of Kensington built a fake speed camera that looked like a Little Free Library often seen in neighborhoods.

McComas Avenue is just a shortcut for many on their commute.

Matthew Fairbank, a neighbor who lives in the area, said drivers are often going 40 to 50 miles per hour on the road.

“Someone actually came down the strip and came into the retaining wall at one point,” he said.

He also said many speeding drivers have caused damage to cars parked on the street.

“My wife’s car has lost three mirrors already,” he said. “I know people down the street down there, you can see the traffic cones by the cars down there. His car has been hit a couple of times.”

Residents said they have complained to Montgomery County for years about the speeders on the street.

While there is a plan to remake it with speed bumps and bike lanes, city officials said it’s still years away.

People in the neighborhood said it seemed like there was nothing they could do to curb the speeding. However, someone decided to get creative and craft a solution.

Someone installed a Little Free Library that was built to resemble an actual speed camera, complete with authentic looking signs. It seemed to work in slowing down drivers.

“And actually observed people slowing down,” Fairbank said. “For the first time since the three years I’ve been here.”

However, the county eventually got involved and took down the signs. They also said the library could not be on the easement and couldn’t be in a yard without a permit.

Montgomery County Police said the spot is not an approved location for a speed camera, even if it is a fake one.

Police said they are evaluating where new cameras could go.

While the library’s builder has yet to come forward, Fairbank said he and another neighbor took it down to comply with the county.

“It’s a little disappointing,” he said.

Fairbank said they plan to keep it safe in case it ever finds a home.

“I think it was to bring awareness and it did seem to work initially,” Fairbank said.

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile called 911 to report he broke into the shelter and poisoned the animals.
Juvenile arrested after breaking into Jerome Animal Shelter, poisoning the dogs
Man found in canal in Gooding County
Man found in irrigation head gate in Gooding County
The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child after a gun...
Child dies in accidental shooting
Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
Both men transported via ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Two near-drowning incidents occur at Dierkes Lake Sunday

Latest News

FTC announces new operation to combat telemarketing calls
FTC announces new operation to combat telemarketing calls
Canen Dickman, a 15-year-old incoming freshman at Worthington Kilbourne High School, collapsed...
Soccer coach saves 15-year-old’s life with CPR after he went into cardiac arrest during practice
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
Federal judge nixes Donald Trump’s bid to move hush-money criminal case, keeping it in state court
First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Little relief in sight from onslaught of searing heat and rising floodwaters in parts of US, 2 dead
Soccer coach saves 15-year-old's life after he went into cardiac arrest during practice