The Rotary Club of Twin Falls will host its 12th annual Ice Cream Funday

Ice Cream Funday
Ice Cream Funday(WTOC)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rotary Club of Twin Falls is getting ready for its 12th annual Ice Cream Funday this Saturday, July 22 at the Twin Falls City Park.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 11 and under.

To watch the full interview click play on the video above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile called 911 to report he broke into the shelter and poisoned the animals.
Juvenile arrested after breaking into Jerome Animal Shelter, poisoning the dogs
Man found in canal in Gooding County
Man found in irrigation head gate in Gooding County
The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child after a gun...
Child dies in accidental shooting
Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
Both men transported via ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Two near-drowning incidents occur at Dierkes Lake Sunday

Latest News

Generic gavel picture
Jerome men sentenced to prison on child sex crimes
Idaho AG warns of Sextortion Scam
The Better Business Bureau is warning about a text romance scam.
Idaho Attorney General warning about sextortion scam
Idaho schools win big!