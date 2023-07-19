The Rotary Club of Twin Falls will host its 12th annual Ice Cream Funday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rotary Club of Twin Falls is getting ready for its 12th annual Ice Cream Funday this Saturday, July 22 at the Twin Falls City Park.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 11 and under.

