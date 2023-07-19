Woman dies after logs fall onto her car following crash, authorities say

A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.(Canva | File image)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YULEE, Fla. – Officials in Florida said a 25-year-old woman died when logs fell onto her car after a crash with a log truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling east on state road 200 around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the woman was driving in the outside lane behind a semi-truck carrying logs and did not maintain a safe distance. She then hit the truck, which caused the logs to fall on and into her car.

The 25-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the victim was from Fernandina Beach.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile called 911 to report he broke into the shelter and poisoned the animals.
Juvenile arrested after breaking into Jerome Animal Shelter, poisoning the dogs
Man found in canal in Gooding County
Man found in irrigation head gate in Gooding County
The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child after a gun...
Child dies in accidental shooting
Both men transported via ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Two near-drowning incidents occur at Dierkes Lake Sunday
A Twin Falls woman has died after a fatal accident happened late Saturday morning, July 15, and...
ISP searching for witnesses to a fatal crash that happened in Twin Falls County late Saturday morning

Latest News

Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Judge signals December may be too soon for Trump’s classified documents case, but doesn’t set date
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Adrift for 3 months, Australian and his dog lived on raw fish until Mexican fishermen rescued him
Authorities confirmed a missing man named Wade Gordon Jr. has been found dead.
Missing man found dead in retention pond days after disappearing