Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “It’s the saying; if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”

The city of Shoshone sits right on the edge of both the Wood River Valley and the Magic Valley. And with that being the case, this small and historic community is the perfect spot for a quick stop.

And for almost 60 years now, the Shoshone Snack Bar has been that spot for anyone looking for a bite to eat and a sweet treat.

“This is almost like a tradition for a lot of people and being able to see people coming in and bring their families and tell us about their previous experiences from years ago, from even before we took ownership, it’s just a blast to see and hear about peoples’ experiences.”

Over the course of those 60 years, the Shoshone Snack Bar has changed ownership so many times that the correct number sits deep in the Lincoln County archives.

But since 2018, the Peck family has transformed this already beloved destination into a mecca for those looking for those good eats and sweet treats.

“We do a mixture of a lot of things; it’s almost like a burger joint and we have basic cheeseburgers and hamburgers, we do patty melts, mushroom swiss. We wanted to add a few things and have a little variety, so we added a philly cheese steak.”

One of the best additions the Peck’s have added to the snack bar is good news for you early birds.

“We added a breakfast menu, the breakfast menu is really good. Biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwiches and breakfast burritos and the chicken fried steak is by far my favorite.”

But as anyone that has ever been to the Shoshone Snack Bar knows. It’s all about the ice cream.

“We are known for our large ice cream cones and every time people come in, they even get a small because the first time they got it they were like ‘Wait! Are you kidding me?!’”

“It always makes me laugh every single time I see it; an ice cream cone with basically a mountain of ice cream on it.”

For the Gibson family, from Burley, any time they’re in town, it’s no question they’re going to stop and get a treat.

“They’re always just so welcoming and inclusive and they never screw up out order, we always get extra… it’s the best.”

“I like coming here with my family a lot.” Whys that? “I don’t know… because I love them… and ICE CREAM!”

The Shoshone Snack Bar is located at 415 South Greenwood Street – along Highway 93 in Shoshone.

They are open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and open until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

