Body found in Boise River identified by Ada County Coroner

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the body that was found in the Boise River last week.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the body that was found in the Boise River last week.

The body of 65-year-old Eric Jorgenson was found partially submerged in the river on July 13th in Eagle.

Jorgenson, who resided in Boise, was reported as missing on April 26th.

Ada County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating after some people playing on the river found the body south of East Whitby Lane.

While there is no evidence of foul play, his death remains under investigation.

