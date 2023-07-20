Advertise with Us
Boise State football picked to win Mountain West

Broncos received 28 of 37 first-place votes
By Kole Emplit
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Mountain West media days are being held Wednesday and Thursday to preview the upcoming season.

Wednesday afternoon, the conference released its media poll, which saw Boise State selected as the preseason favorite.

The Broncos received 28 of 37 first-place votes as they lead the Mountain West with 433 points.

It’s the 16th straight season the Broncos have been picked to win a conference or conference division. This includes every year Bosie State has been in the Mountain West. The Broncos joined the conference back in 2011.

Along with being picked to win the Mountain West, Boise State had a trio of players selected to the preseason All-Conference team.

Senior running back George Holani and offensive lineman Cade Beresford were selected on the offensive team. Both players were members of the 2022 All-Mountain West second team.

On the defensive side for the Broncos, senior linebacker DJ Schramm was selected to the preseason all-conference team. He was also a member of the 2022 All-Mountain West second team.

Boise State Head Coach Andy Avalos will speak with the media Thursday regarding the upcoming season.

