Both former CSI pitchers selected in MLB Draft sign with respective organizations

Josh Trentadue and Casey Anderson will play professional baseball
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:47 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two former College of Southern Idaho pitchers will play professional baseball.

Josh Trentadue, after being picked in the 14th round of last week’s MLB Draft, signed with the Texas Rangers. Trentadue was the Region 18 Pitcher of the Year this past spring. The Rangers have not listed his signing bonus.

Casey Anderson, who played his 2022 season with the Golden Eagles, signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 11th-round pick gets a $150,000 signing bonus.

