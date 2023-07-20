City of Twin Falls proposes budget for next fiscal year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Twin Falls is in the middle of the budgeting process for the next fiscal year.

The city of Twin Falls begins planning for the next fiscal year’s budget in January of every year, breaking their budget down into focus areas that fit the strategic plan for the city as a whole.

Those focus areas include a healthy community, learning community, safe community, accessible community, an environmental community, prosperous community, responsible community, and the internal organization.

Beginning July 3 until August 21, they break down each focus area during the city council meetings on Monday night.

“This is a perfect opportunity for engagement, this is where we are mobilizing our strategic plan, we are applying dollars to make sure the projects get completed, and if the citizens have any input, we’d love to hear them. we’ve funded citizen ideas in the past and it’s a great communication piece, and it helps us even become more aware of concerns and issues that they have,” said Travis Rothweiler, the city manager.

Rothweiler says the budget for the next fiscal year will be implemented on October 1, and is projected at $88,400,548 which is an increase of nearly 10 million dollars from this fiscal year.

He says they work to be sensitive to the current economy and the growing population of the city.

“We don’t want to be an additional barrier to home ownership, so that’s why this year we are proposing a budget that has a flat tax rate, we are having very modest increases to water and utility recommendations,” said Rothweiler.

The taxes per $1,000 in value will remain at $4.78 even with the increase in the budget.

“The sources of the increase are going to be really state and local federal dollars that we’ve received from the federal government, as well as the $3 million grant that we’ve received from the state to assist with our new transportation program,” said Rothweiler.

