CSI men’s basketball lands JUCO transfer

Alan Kane is excited to join a “winning” culture
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team has landed Hagerstown transfer Alan Kane.

The incoming sophomore point guard averaged a little over 14 points a contest at Hagerstown Community College in Maryland, shooting an impressive 46% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc.

The Golden Eagles announced the Virginia native’s signing Thursday, and Kane tells KMVT he is excited to be a part of the winning culture and atmosphere at CSI.

“Seeing how they played, the togetherness, and the atmosphere, that’s something I’ve wanted to be a part of,” Alan Kane said. “They had a winning culture, and everyone on the court was involved, which really impacted my decision.”

CSI finished last season 29-2, including an undefeated regular season, all while sending seven players to the next level. Coach Jeff Reinert believes Allen has everything it takes to instantly come into the program and help maintain the level of success.

“Here’s someone who can come in who put up 14, 15 points a game at junior college and step right into our program and make an immediate impact,” Reinert said.

Kane is the second transfer guard to join the Golden Eagles this week. Jaylon Johnson, a Concordia University transfer guard, was announced on Monday.

