Idaho adds more money to property tax relief

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Property tax relief was a top priority for Governor Brad Little and a sticking point in the legislature this last session.

On Tuesday, the two sides came together to celebrate house bill 292.

The bill gave Idahoans back at least 205 million dollars in property tax relief. But the governor added another 100 million, thanks to a budget surplus from the past fiscal year that ended July first. This will be noted on homeowners’ November tax notice.

Governor little says Idaho is being fiscally responsible and giving Idahoan’s back their money.

Governor Brad Little says, “We’re providing historic tax relief at the same time we’re making strategic and significant investments in schools, in water, in roads, in transportation and in infrastructure so the simple part of what we’re doing in Idaho is working.”

In total, the state surplus from last fiscal year was 99 point one million dollars.

