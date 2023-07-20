Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Idaho adds more money to property tax relief

Governor little says Idaho is being fiscally responsible and giving Idahoan’s back their money.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Property tax relief was a top priority for Governor Brad Little and a sticking point in the legislature this last session.

On Tuesday, the two sides came together to celebrate house bill 292.

The bill gave Idahoans back at least 205 million dollars in property tax relief. But the governor added another 100 million, thanks to a budget surplus from the past fiscal year that ended July first. This will be noted on homeowners’ November tax notice.

Governor little says Idaho is being fiscally responsible and giving Idahoan’s back their money.

Governor Brad Little says, “We’re providing historic tax relief at the same time we’re making strategic and significant investments in schools, in water, in roads, in transportation and in infrastructure so the simple part of what we’re doing in Idaho is working.”

In total, the state surplus from last fiscal year was 99 point one million dollars.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
A juvenile called 911 to report he broke into the shelter and poisoned the animals.
Juvenile arrested after breaking into Jerome Animal Shelter, poisoning the dogs
Man found in canal in Gooding County
Man found in irrigation head gate in Gooding County
Both men transported via ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Two near-drowning incidents occur at Dierkes Lake Sunday
The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child after a gun...
Child dies in accidental shooting

Latest News

The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce awarded their latest Extra Mile Award on Wednesday
Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce presents their latest “Extra Mile Award” winner
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar
State gives fire cost update at Land Board meeting
State gives fire cost update at Land Board meeting
Body identified as missing Boise man