Idaho Fish and Game hosts bear spray training

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Community Campus in Hailey played host to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s class on bear spray and other safety tips.

In areas like the Wood River Valley, this information is even more important because higher concentrations of black bears and mountain lions are found there. Many community members in attendance had already spotted some of these animals roaming near their yards.

“A lot of animals up in these areas are human-habituated and food-conditioned, and that’s really what we are trying to get away from,” said Grace Holwagner, a Human-Wildlife Conflict Intern with Idaho Fish and Game.

A focal point of this class was what to do with food-conditioned animals. This term refers to animals who may rely on returning to the same areas where they know food is readily available.

Oftentimes, this is near human activity, whether it be garbage cans or improperly stored camping supplies, these animals know where to look.

These food-conditioned animals coming into town also pose a safety threat, both for the people of the community and the animal itself.

“Our message with Fish and Game is that: wildlife does not need to be fed. They can survive off of the resources they have in Idaho and in the winter,” Holwagner said.

“That’s a big thing we are trying to teach and educate people on. The feeding of wildlife can possibly bring in those predatory animals like black bears and mountain lions and you don’t want those living in your backyard.”

The class also focused on what to do if you encounter a black bear or mountain lion in the wild.

The first step is being aware. Simply listening for animal noises and not wearing ear buds on trails is a great start. Dog owners should leash their furry friends because a majority of animal-human encounters have started due to an off-leash dog.

If you find yourself in close proximity with an animal, hold eye contact and back away while also having bear spray ready. Never turn your back and run.

In the extremely rare event of an attack by a black bear or mountain lion, fight back.

Playing dead will not work with these animals like it does with grizzlies. “Fight back and fight dirty” was the advice given by Fish and Game. But also remember that an attack is rarer than getting struck by lightning.

“Reiterating the point that we want you to be out recreating. Idaho is beautiful, Idaho is an amazing place to be recreating in, but you also need to realize you are in wildlife country,” Holwagner said.

At the end of the class everyone in attendance was given a canister of bear spray that they hopefully do not have to ever use.

However, the peace of mind this spray gives paired with the other information shared by Fish and Game will have anyone ready to head out and explore the amazing Wood River Valley.

