Twin Falls man indicted on lewd conduct charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A grand jury in Twin Falls has indicted a man accused of child sex crimes.

Jeffrey Michael Tyler, 38, of Twin Falls has been indicted on three counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16.

The alleged acts happened between December 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 in Twin Falls County.

Judge Calvin Campbell set Tyler’s bond at $200,000 and there is a no contact order in place.

Tyler is being arraigned in district court on August 7 at 8:30 a.m.

