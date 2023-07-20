Minico edges Twin Falls, Buhl comes back to beat Gooding to advance to Area C semifinals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Tribe and the Minico Storm are one win away from a state tournament berth.

The two American Legion baseball squads won their quarterfinal matchups in the Area C District Tournament Wednesday.

Minico Storm 1, Twin Falls Cowboys Royal 0

Buhl Tribe 7, Gooding Diamondbacks 6

Buhl and Minico meet in the semifinals Thursday at 6 p.m. The winner automatically earns a spot in the Legion A state tournament.

Gooding will play the Pocatello Rebels in an elimination game Thursday at noon.

OTHER SCORES

Idaho Falls JNS 7, Burley 4

Burley will play Blackfoot (Vance) in an elimination game Thursday at 9 a.m.

Twin Falls Hawks 14, Hub City (Wendell) 13

Hub City is eliminated.

The Twin Falls Hawks play the Twin Falls Cowboys Royal Thursday in another elimination game.

Pocatello Rebels 11, Twin Falls Cowboys Red 1

The Cowboys Red are eliminated.

