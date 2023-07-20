Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Minico edges Twin Falls, Buhl comes back to beat Gooding to advance to Area C semifinals

Buhl and Minico play Thursday for a trip to the district championship
Buhl and Minico play Thursday for a trip to the district championship
By Jack Schemmel and Kole Emplit
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Tribe and the Minico Storm are one win away from a state tournament berth.

The two American Legion baseball squads won their quarterfinal matchups in the Area C District Tournament Wednesday.

Minico Storm 1, Twin Falls Cowboys Royal 0

Buhl Tribe 7, Gooding Diamondbacks 6

Buhl and Minico meet in the semifinals Thursday at 6 p.m. The winner automatically earns a spot in the Legion A state tournament.

Gooding will play the Pocatello Rebels in an elimination game Thursday at noon.

OTHER SCORES

Idaho Falls JNS 7, Burley 4

Burley will play Blackfoot (Vance) in an elimination game Thursday at 9 a.m.

Twin Falls Hawks 14, Hub City (Wendell) 13

Hub City is eliminated.

The Twin Falls Hawks play the Twin Falls Cowboys Royal Thursday in another elimination game.

Pocatello Rebels 11, Twin Falls Cowboys Red 1

The Cowboys Red are eliminated.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of...
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds
A juvenile called 911 to report he broke into the shelter and poisoned the animals.
Juvenile arrested after breaking into Jerome Animal Shelter, poisoning the dogs
Man found in canal in Gooding County
Man found in irrigation head gate in Gooding County
The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child after a gun...
Child dies in accidental shooting
Both men transported via ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Two near-drowning incidents occur at Dierkes Lake Sunday

Latest News

Both former CSI pitchers selected in MLB Draft sign with respective organizations
Both former CSI pitchers selected in MLB Draft sign with respective organizations
The Broncos received 28 of 37 first-place votes
Boise State football picked to win Mountain West
Boise State football picked to win Mountain West
Both former CSI pitchers selected in MLB Draft sign with respective organizations